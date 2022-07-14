Unite the Union said they would halt the walkout as 'an act of good faith'.

Drivers resumed strike action yesterday (Wednesday, July 13) after discussions over a pay deal between Arriva and drivers broke down.

It came less than two weeks after buses had resumed following a four-week strike which had disrupted passengers across the region.

Unite regional officer Phil Bown said:

“As an act of good faith Unite will suspend strike action from this Friday. This should give sufficient space and time for a new offer to be negotiated.”

Arriva were left stunned yesterday after the 'unprecedented pay deal', which brought four weeks of strike action to an end, was rejected by drivers.

“We are deeply frustrated on behalf of our customers and the communities we serve for the disruption they face,” read a statement from the bus provider.

“Following extensive negotiations, we have already put forward a fair and generous offer which helps address the cost of living challenge, despite passenger numbers being lower than before the pandemic.”

Negotiations over new terms are set to get underway on Friday, with Unite having received assurances from Arriva bosses that a 'new substantial offer' was being prepared.

Mayor of West Yorkshire, Tracy Brabin, welcomed this development.

“I’m pleased to hear that the strike at Arriva will be lifted on Friday. Four weeks without buses has had a major impact on the people of Wakefield, Dewsbury, Heckmondwike and South Leeds," she said.

“Having spoken to both Unite and Arriva on a regular basis, I am hopeful a resolution will be found over the next couple of days, and I can get back to planning the transformation of the network I know that the people of West Yorkshire need and deserve.”