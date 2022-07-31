Armley Gyratory in Leeds closed today as police issue warning to avoid area

A major Leeds junction is closed today as police issue a warning for drivers to avoid the area.

By Abbey Maclure
Sunday, 31st July 2022, 9:59 am

Armley Gyratory is closed for roadworks until Monday at 5am.

The roadworks are part of a multi-million pound scheme to transform the key junction – which sees around 100,00 vehicles pass through it every day.

Armley Gyratory is closed until 5am on Monday (Photo: Steve Riding)

The updated design is expected to be completed by 2023 and it’s hoped it will crack down on traffic queues and crashes, as well as making better routes for cyclists.

The plans involve increasing lanes on the A643 between the railway bridge and the gyratory.

A number of bus services are diverting today while the junction is shut – 4, 4F, 16, 16A, 42, 86 and 87.

The West Yorkshire Police Contact Management Centre urged drivers to check before they travel today.

In a tweet, it added: “Armley Gyratory is closed today for Roadworks, so please avoid the area.

"Local Buses have been diverted, check @MetroTravelNews for further details.”

