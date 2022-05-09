Armley Gyratory closed to traffic following crash as Leeds bus services face lengthy delays

Leeds bus services are reporting lengthy delays this afternoon following a crash on the Armley Gyratory.

By Alex Grant
Monday, 9th May 2022, 1:59 pm
Updated Monday, 9th May 2022, 2:01 pm

First Bus took to social media to confirm the delays to a number of services.

As many as eight separate services are reported to have been diverted as a result of the incident.

As many as eight separate services are reported to have been diverted as a result of the incident. Picture: Gary Longbottom.

"We are currently seeing delays to services 4/4F/16 and 42 due to a road traffic collision on Armley Gyratory." tweeted First Bus.

The bus company confirmed further delays to Bradford services tweeting:

"Due to an RTC at Armley Gyratory our 72/X6/X11 are diverting towards Bradford.

"Our 72/X11 services are using Kirkstall road/ Canal road and our X6 services are using Burley Road/ Canal road."

A road closure has since been put in place between A58 Wellington Road and A643 Ingram Distributor in order to allow recovery work to take place.

