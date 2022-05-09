Armley Gyratory closed to traffic following crash as Leeds bus services face lengthy delays

First Bus took to social media to confirm the delays to a number of services.
As many as eight separate services are reported to have been diverted as a result of the incident.
"We are currently seeing delays to services 4/4F/16 and 42 due to a road traffic collision on Armley Gyratory." tweeted First Bus.
The bus company confirmed further delays to Bradford services tweeting:
"Due to an RTC at Armley Gyratory our 72/X6/X11 are diverting towards Bradford.
"Our 72/X11 services are using Kirkstall road/ Canal road and our X6 services are using Burley Road/ Canal road."
A road closure has since been put in place between A58 Wellington Road and A643 Ingram Distributor in order to allow recovery work to take place.