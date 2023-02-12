Motorists are advised to plan ahead, follow the signed diversions, and allow extra time for their journeys.

The closures to these two key routes will take place during the February school half-term to take account for less traffic across the city.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Helen Hayden, executive member for infrastructure and climate, said: “We’re trying to co-ordinate hundreds of road works and schemes across the city at any one time to minimise disruption for anyone travelling around the area. This means at every opportunity when we know there will be less traffic, we need to press on with works.

Motorists are advised to plan ahead, follow the signed diversions, and allow extra time for their journeys. Picture: Steve Riding

"This is especially necessary in the western area of Leeds, where we’ve combined the timings of these major works to the A647 Stanningley Bypass and Armley Gyratory, during February school half-term. We hope to make the most of these closures to get more of the work done quickly and safely at night where necessary, to minimise the impacts of disruption.”

Day-time roadworks, which got underway on the eastbound A647 Stanningley Bypass yesterday, are to remain in place until until 5am next Monday (February 20).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A contraflow system (between Dawson Corner roundabout and Swinnow Bridge) will be in operation. The working times for the actual construction will be 7am to 7pm daily.

Meanwhile, starting tomorrow (Monday, February 13), new surfacing works will be taking place on the Armley Gyratory, which will mean a week of partial night-time closures and local signposted diversions.

Over two nights from 8.30pm until 5am on 13 and 14 February there will be lane closures for the A58 Wellington Road approach to the roundabout.

Then over three nights from 8.30pm until 5am on 15, 16 and 17 February there will be lane closures on the A58 Ingram Distributor approach on the Armley Gyratory.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad