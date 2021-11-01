More than 50 service personnel will come to Leeds this Tuesday to join forces with veterans and volunteers in one of the biggest street cash collections of its kind in Europe.

City Poppy Days are the Royal British Legion’s annual fundraising collection days supported by members of the Armed Forces, all on behalf of the Poppy Appeal which is hoping to make up for lost time after the 2020 Remembrance services were severely hampered by the restrictions brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

It is hoped that the people of Leeds will once again get behind the annual Poppy Appeal as Remembrance Sunday approaches.

Set up in 1921 the RBL is to celebrate its centenary this year. The charity provides financial, social and emotional support to members and veterans of the British Armed Forces, their families and dependants.

Involving uniformed personnel from the Royal Navy, Army, Royal Air Force, veterans and supporters, Leeds City Poppy Day promises to have something for everyone. Activities will take right across the city centre.

Fundraising events will take place at several different locations throughout the day in a bid to raise funds for the Royal British Legion and the Poppy Appeal.

As well as live music, there will be lots of fun and decorations in the train station, Trinity shopping centre and throughout the city centre.

The RBL’s Community Fundraiser in Leeds, Angus O’Donnell, said: “After last year’s Poppy Appeal was affected by the pandemic, we are delighted to bring back Leeds City Poppy Day in 2021, our centenary year.

“The support from the Leeds public is phenomenal – it’s always great to see so many people wearing their poppies with pride, knowing the money they donate will make a huge difference to the lives of so many people in our Armed Forces community.

Donating is set to be easier than ever this year with contactless and text donations both set to be available.