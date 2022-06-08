Thousands of athletes are set to compete across the weekend, from amateurs to elites, with Olympic heroes such as Jonny Brownlee and Georgia Taylor-Brown taking to the start line.

Saturday, June 11 will see individual elite racing take place in both the men’s and women’s events and Sunday, June 12 will see the mixed relay come to Leeds for the very first time.

To ensure the event runs smoothly, there will be some road closures and changes to public transport in the areas surrounding Roundhay Park. Picture: Andy Chubb.

Once again, all races will start and finish in Roundhay Park. Entry to the park is free throughout the entire event and you don't need a ticket to see the best in the world swim, bike, run or to enjoy the event village.

Those keen for the best view of the elite athletes can buy a seat in the grandstand which will provide views over the finish line and transition area

Road closures

On Friday, June 10, between 9.30am and 12:00pm, Princes Avenue Park Avenue and West Avenue will be closed.

On Saturday, June 11, Princes Avenue, Park Avenue and West Avenue will be closed from 5am to 6pm.

On Sunday, June 12, Princes Avenue, Park Avenue and West Avenue will be closed from 4am to 6pm. A cycle route along Street Lane, Scott Hall Road and Stonegate Road, affecting Roundhay, Oakwood, Moortown and Meanwood, will be closed from 4am to 1pm.

For full information about road closures visit Local Road Closure Information - AJ Bell 2022 World Triathlon Championship Series Leeds.

Parking

Parking will be available throughout the weekend on Soldier’s Field and access will be from Old Park Road. The Wetherby Road car park will also remain open throughout the event, but space may be limited.

Mansion Lane car park will be closed from Thursday, June 9 to Tuesday, June 14 (inclusive)

Tram car park will be restricted parking from Monday, June 6 and be fully closed from Wednesday, June 8 to Tuesday, June 14 (inclusive).

Lakeside car park will be restricted parking on Tuesday, June 7 and fully closed from Wednesday, June 8 to Tuesday, June 14 (inclusive)