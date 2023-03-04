From Monday (March 6), Aire Street, a key cut through from City Square onto Princess Square, will be closed with signs warning the public to expect a seven week closure.

The closure comes as the latest phase of the ongoing City Square works get underway.

Leeds City Square is now shut to general traffic while work is taking place to create the “much-improved space for pedestrians and cyclists” that will help to improve journey times for public transport in the city centre, according to the council.

Alongside ongoing upgrade work at the train station, council bosses say the new City Square will offer offer “a much-improved gateway to the city centre”, as well as “a safer environment for people entering and exiting the station”.

Phase five of the multi-step plan will now see the temporary closure of Aire Street with a pick-up and drop-off area set to be created at the corner of Wellington Street and Aire Street.

Artist impressions offering a glimpse into how the new “gateway” at City Square could look once the work is finished were released to the public in December.

Leeds city council previously warned that disruption as a result of the changes would be “inevitable.”

A spokesperson said: “Due to the nature of the construction work that will be needed to build the scheme, unfortunately some disruption is inevitable.