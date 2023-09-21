Phase one works at a “bus terminus” in north Leeds have officially been completed.

The developer of the new Adel Square residential scheme in Adel, North Leeds, has made a series of improvements to land adjacent to the bus terminus on Sir George Martin Drive. These include an additional footpath, improved recycling access, as well as landscaping improvements.

Additional plans are in place to the pathway along Sir George Martin Drive and for a zebra crossing to be introduced providing safer access to the Adel Wood Store.

Tim Reeve of developer Advent Developments said: “We are delighted to have completed the first phase of this work which should benefit local residents and improve the area visually. We are committed to extending the pathway and installing a zebra crossing, but whilst we are funding this work it is being undertaken by Leeds City Council.

“Our development plan also includes a new woodland walk, tree retention and additional planting. Habitats for local wildlife are also being enhanced.”

The £35m mixed-use development will provide 72 new homes, an office conversion and an 86 bed care home on the derelict 12 acre site between Tile Lane and East Moor Lane. The site includes a series of historic listed buildings, including the large quadrangle of a former school and Chapel.

Coun Billy Flynn said: “Advent is to be applauded for the work it has done to improve the area at the East Moor Lane entrance to Adel Square, all of which they have fully funded and comes at no cost to the local tax payer.”