Travellers were left queuing out the terminal building as security personnel worked to get people through.

It comes as airports across the country continue to struggle dealing with the rise in passenger numbers returning to pre-pandemic levels.

Picture: Mark Sinton (@pinarello1961)

With many staff having been let go at the height of the pandemic the airport is now in a race against time to hire and train up new staff.

Thousands are expected to descend on the airport this week as holidaymakers make the most of the bank holiday weekend.

"For anyone wondering how #LeedsBradfordAirport is this morning I was at check in when it opened, and they told me “just get in the security queue and someone will pull you out nearer the flight time”." tweeted on flyer.

While another described how despite arriving three hours early they almost missed their flight.

"Absolute chaos at Leeds Bradford Airport. 3 hours early and only just made our flight." they said.

Another holidaymaker got their even earlier with four hours to spare but found queues out the door.

"Even worse than when I flew from here in April. Ridiculous." they tweeted.

Another questioned why many insist there isn't a problem.

"Why are people pretending there isn’t an issue with the queue at Leeds Bradford Airport." they said.

"I’m standing outside. In the queue. The entrance isn’t close."

The CEO of Leeds Bradford Airport previously issued an apology to all customers impacted by 'current queuing issues'.

"I’m sorry for all passengers that have had a negative experience travelling at LBA in recent weeks and want to assure everybody across the region that we have solutions in place to fix these problems as quickly as possible." said, CEO, Vincent Hodder.

"We’re doing everything we can to make travelling through LBA is as smooth and comfortable an experience as possible, whilst also being a safe environment."

LBA are recommending passengers:

Arrive early - Passengers are advised to arrive at the airport three hours prior to their flight departure time.

Prepare your carry-on baggage - Remove all large electronic devices, carry liquids and gels less than 100ml in a one litre zip lock bag.

Empty your pockets - Remove all items from pockets, remove any jackets or coats and remove any boots or high heeled shoes and put them and pocket contents through the x-ray machines.