A1M North Yorkshire closure: Motorway shut between Leeming Bar and Catterick after bin wagon and lorry crash
The A1M in North Yorkshire is closed in both directions after a crash collision involving a bin wagon and a lorry.
The crash happened shortly after 7am this morning, with National Highways warning drivers that the closure between Junction 51 (Leeming Bar) and Junction 52 (Catterick) could be in place for a “considerable time”.
The agency said one of the vehicles has crossed over the carriageway, overturned and come to rest on its side. There is a significant amount of debris across both carriageways.
A1M closed between Leeming Bar and Catterick as emergency services respond to crash
Road users are advised to follow the hollow circle diversion symbol on northbound road signs:
- Exit the A1M at J51 and take the A6055
- Continue for approximately six miles on the A6055
- Rejoin the A1M at J52
Road users are advised to follow the solid square diversion symbol on southbound road signs:
- Exit the A1M at J52 and take the A6055
- Continue for approximately six miles on the A6055
- Exit the A1M at J51
North Yorkshire Police, Fire, Ambulance Services and National Highways Traffic Officers are on scene. The closure is expected to be in place for a considerable time.