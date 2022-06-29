A specialist fitter had to be called out to the road to fix the vehicle, with one lane closed while the repairs took place.
A1M delays: Long delays on the A1 near Pontefract after car transporter breaks down
Last updated: Wednesday, 29 June, 2022, 16:12
Car transporter cleared but long delays remain
Long delays on A1M after car transporter breaks down
There are long delays on the A1(M) in West Yorkshire after a car transporter broke down.
It happened between Junction 40 at Darrington, near Pontefract, and the B6474.
