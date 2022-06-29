A1M delays: Long delays on the A1 near Pontefract after car transporter breaks down

There are long delays on the A1(M) in West Yorkshire after a car transporter broke down.

By Abbey Maclure
Wednesday, 29th June 2022, 4:12 pm
Updated Wednesday, 29th June 2022, 4:15 pm

A specialist fitter had to be called out to the road to fix the vehicle, with one lane closed while the repairs took place.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Scroll down for live updates.

There are more than 20 minutes of delays (Photo: AA)

A1M delays: Long delays on the A1 near Pontefract after car transporter breaks down

Last updated: Wednesday, 29 June, 2022, 16:12

Wednesday, 29 June, 2022, 16:12

Car transporter cleared but long delays remain

Wednesday, 29 June, 2022, 16:12

The location of the incident

Photo: AA
Wednesday, 29 June, 2022, 16:08

Long delays on A1M after car transporter breaks down

There are long delays on the A1(M) in West Yorkshire after a car transporter broke down.

It happened between Junction 40 at Darrington, near Pontefract, and the B6474.

A specialist fitter had to be called out to the road to fix the vehicle, with one lane closed while the repairs took place.

Home
Page 1 of 1
PontefractWest Yorkshire