Yesterday morning (February 1), it was confirmed the A1(M) had been closed in both directions between junctions 41 (Lumby) and 42 (M62), and National Highways have now warned the road is expected to remain closed through most of today (February 2). An overturned tanker came to rest across both carriageways and the driver was taken to hospital after being freed from the wreckage. It was confirmed a substance from the lorry had leaked on to the carriageway and this is visible in images taken at the scene.

National Highways have said: “West Yorkshire Police, Fire and National Highways Traffic Officers were on scene with an overturned HGV which was involved in a collision at approximately 07:40 Wednesday morning. The vehicle concerned was transporting a hazardous substance at the time of the collision and the ongoing clean-up operation is complicated by the presence of this substance. The overturned HGV has been recovered.

"Emergency barrier repairs and resurfacing work cannot take place until all of the hazardous material has been removed. Safety is our first priority and every effort is being made to complete this operation in the safest possible manner. Due to the nature of this complex work, the road is expected to remain closed though most of Thursday.”

Drivers were advised the closure was expected to remain in place for ‘some time’. Image: Bob Hoskins, North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service

North Yorkshire Police issued the following statement yesterday: “Police received reports of an overturned tanker on the A1(M) at South Milford at 8.12am this morning. The driver of the tanker has been taken to hospital. A closure is currently in place on the A1(M) northbound and southbound between junction J42 (Lumby) and Junction 41 (M62). A substance from the lorry has leaked on to the carriageway. The A1(M) is expected to be closed for some time to allow emergency services and the highways agency to investigate the collision and to clean the carriageway.”

Drivers were advised the closure was expected to remain in place for ‘some time’ to allow for the collision to be investigated and the carriageway to be cleaned. For more information on this incident, please follow the Yorkshire Evening Post’s live blog.