A1(M) closure near Leeds: Police confirm tanker driver hospitalised as investigation begins
The A1(M) is closed in both directions near Leeds after a tanker overturned on the motorway.
Police were called at 8.12am this morning and shut the motorway between junction J42 (Lumby) and Junction 41 (M62). The driver has been freed from the wreckage by firefighters and taken to hospital.
Drivers are being advised that the closure is expected to remain in place for ‘some time’ as the collision is investigated and the carriageway is cleaned.
Key Events
North Yorkshire Police have issued the fiollowing statement: “Police received reports of an overturned tanker on the A1(M) at South Milford at 8.12am this morning. The driver of the tanker has been taken to hospital.
“A closure is currently in place on the A1(M) northbound and southbound between junction J42 (Lumby) and Junction 41 (M62). A substance from the lorry has leaked on to the carriageway.
“The A1(M) is expected to be closed for some time to allow emergency services and the highways agency to investigate the collision and to clean the carriageway.”
West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service has shared an update on the involvement of its firefighters in the response to the crash on the A1(M). Its teams were called to the scene just after 7.40am to reports of a collision involving a road tanker.
The service said: “The driver of the vehicle was trapped and released by fire service. Fire crews are standing by for safety purposes.”
Crews from Garforth and Pontefract stations have been involved as well as the service’s Technical Rescue Unit and Detection Identification and Monitoring (DIM) Team. They are also working alongside firefighters from North Yorkshire.
National Highways is asking drivers caught up in the closure to remain in their vehicles and await any instructions given. They say northbound traffic is being turned around from the back of the queue in batches.
West Yorkshire Police have tweeted: “Motorists are asked to avoid the area and plan alternative routes to minimise disruption. We ask that anyone currently in traffic on the A1 due to the collision is asked to keep their doors and windows shut and remain inside their vehicles.”