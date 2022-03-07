A1M crash near Leeds: Motorway reopens as emergency services finish work at collision scene
The southbound carriageway of the A1M has reopened near Leeds after emergency services completed their work at the scene of a crash.
Monday, 7th March 2022, 11:10 am
Highways England put a closure in place between junction 45 (Boston Spa) and junction 44 (Bramham) due a traffic collision earlier today.
It said traffic officers had been working to get all vehicles moved to the hard shoulder.
Traffic was queuing as far back as junction 47 (Knaresborough) at one stage, with drivers being warned to expect delays.
Meanwhile, delays were also reported on the northbound carriageway between junction 44 and junction 45 as drivers slowed to pass the crash scene.
West Yorkshire Police has been approached for comment.