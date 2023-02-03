Following the extensive clean-up operation, the A1(M) has been opened in both directions. Both the northbound and southbound carriageways were shut on Wednesday morning after an HGV carrying a hazardous substance collided with the central reservation before coming to rest on its side across both carriageways.

The northbound carriageway had been closed between junctions 40 (Darrington) and 42 (Selby Fork), with the southbound stretch closed between junctions 42 and 41 (Holmfield).

A specialist team worked to clean up the site, and an environmental specialist assessed the scene yesterday (Thursday). Two lanes of the northbound carriageway were reopened at around 7.30pm last night before two lanes of the southbound carriageway were reopened after midnight. Lane three on both carriageways remains closed as repair work continues.

The A1(M) was closed on Wednesday morning following the collision. Photo: National Highways