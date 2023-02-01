News you can trust since 1890
A1(M) closure near Leeds: Motorway to remain closed as clean up continues following lorry 'substance leak'

The A1(M) is to remain closed in both directions near Leeds after a tanker overturned on the motorway.

By Tom Coates
3 minutes ago

Police were called at 8.12am yesterday morning and shut the motorway between junction J42 (Lumby) and Junction 41 (M62). The driver has been freed from the wreckage by firefighters and taken to hospital.

Drivers are being advised that the closure is expected to remain in place for the remainder of Thursday as the carriageway is cleaned.

Follow our live blog below and refresh the page for the latest updates.

The crash has occurred on the A1 southbound near to junction 41 (Ferrybridge). Please note the image does not show the precise location of the incident. Image: Google Street View

A1 southbound crash updates as tanker driver taken to hospital

Road expected to remain shut throughout Thursday

Following yesterday’s incident the A(M) remains closed northbound between J40 and J42 and southbound between J42 and J41.

Clean up work on the northbound carriageway is said to be entering its final stages but resurfacing will take place. Clean up is ongoing southbound.

Road likely to remain closed for the rest of the day.

Three miles of congestion

Closure expected to remain in place for most of today

National Highways have said: “Due to the nature of this complex work, the road is expected to remain closed though most of Thursday.”

Closure remains in place

Road to remain closed through the night

National Highways warns that the road will remain closed

National Highways has given an update to say that the A1(M) will remain closed in both directions this evening for specialist clean up work.

The warning came ahead of the peak travel period and relates to the collision of a van into the central reservation this morning.

A1(M) to 'remain closed' for clean-up after 'substance' leaked

Clean up will take a ‘considerable amount of time’

Fire service manager Bob Hoskins has provided the below update, saying that the clean up and recovery operation is well underway but that it will take a “considerable period of time”.

Closures expected for the rest of the day

Highways England has issued an update on the closures in place. It said: “The A1(M) is now closed northbound between J40 (Hull) and J42 (Lumby) and southbound between J42 and J41 (M62). Closures are expected to remain in place throughout the day.”

Pictures from the scene

The below tweet featuring pictures of the overturned tanker was shared earlier by Bob Hoskins from North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service.

Closure expected until late this evening

Highways England has said the motorway is likely to remain closed in both directions between J41 (M62) and J42 (Lumby) until late this evening following this morning’s incident.

They say it is because complex recovery and specialist clear-up work needs to be carried out.

