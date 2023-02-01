A1(M) closure near Leeds: Motorway to remain closed as clean up continues following lorry 'substance leak'
The A1(M) is to remain closed in both directions near Leeds after a tanker overturned on the motorway.
Police were called at 8.12am yesterday morning and shut the motorway between junction J42 (Lumby) and Junction 41 (M62). The driver has been freed from the wreckage by firefighters and taken to hospital.
Drivers are being advised that the closure is expected to remain in place for the remainder of Thursday as the carriageway is cleaned.
Follow our live blog below and refresh the page for the latest updates.
A1 southbound crash updates as tanker driver taken to hospital
Key Events
Following yesterday’s incident the A(M) remains closed northbound between J40 and J42 and southbound between J42 and J41.
Clean up work on the northbound carriageway is said to be entering its final stages but resurfacing will take place. Clean up is ongoing southbound.
Road likely to remain closed for the rest of the day.
National Highways have said: “Due to the nature of this complex work, the road is expected to remain closed though most of Thursday.”
National Highways has given an update to say that the A1(M) will remain closed in both directions this evening for specialist clean up work.
The warning came ahead of the peak travel period and relates to the collision of a van into the central reservation this morning.
Fire service manager Bob Hoskins has provided the below update, saying that the clean up and recovery operation is well underway but that it will take a “considerable period of time”.
Highways England has issued an update on the closures in place. It said: “The A1(M) is now closed northbound between J40 (Hull) and J42 (Lumby) and southbound between J42 and J41 (M62). Closures are expected to remain in place throughout the day.”
The below tweet featuring pictures of the overturned tanker was shared earlier by Bob Hoskins from North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service.
Highways England has said the motorway is likely to remain closed in both directions between J41 (M62) and J42 (Lumby) until late this evening following this morning’s incident.
They say it is because complex recovery and specialist clear-up work needs to be carried out.