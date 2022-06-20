The M1 northbound carriageway was closed between junction 44 and junction 45, near Leeds, due to a vehicle fire.
Firefighters were sent to the scene.
There has been a separate crash on the A1(M), near junction 44 for York Road, on the southbound carriageway.
Traffic chaos on Leeds motorways after crash and fire
Last updated: Monday, 20 June, 2022, 18:46
A1(M): Police share update as emergency services work at crash scene
West Yorkshire Police have shared an initial update as emergency services continue to work at the scene of the crash on the A1(M) near Bramham.
A spokesperson said a single vehicle had been involved, with the first call being received at around 4.25pm.
They said one male is known to have suffered serious injuries but it is not clear yet whether anyone else has been hurt.
A1M: Delays of 60 minutes as nine mile queues build up
Drivers are being warned to expect delays of around 60 minutes as traffic queues for approximately nine miles on the A1M southbound.
The congestion is a result of a full closure of the carriageway while emergency services respond to a serious crash near Bramham.
The motorway is shut between juntions 44 and 43, with the AA’s traffic site showing congestion stretching back as far as Wetherby.
Here’s how things currently look:
M1: Carriageway has now reopened
National Highways is reporting that all lanes are now open on the M1 northbound between junctions 44 and 45 near Leeds following the vehicle fire earlier.
It says delays are clearing well and has thanked drivers for their patience.
A1M: Traffic also being diverted
A diversion route is in place on the A1M, near Bramham, following a crash.
Road users are advised to follow the hollow square diversion symbol on road signs
- Driving south, exit the A1M using the Jct 43 exit slip and proceed onto the M1.
- Exit the M1 using the Jct 47 exit slip and proceed to the end of the slip road. At the roundabout take the 1st exit onto the A656. Proceed along this road for approx. 2 miles.
- At the roundabout take the 1st exit onto the A63. Proceed along this road.
- At the roundabout take the 2nd exit onto the A63. Proceed along this road.
- At the roundabout take the 1st exit on to the A63. Proceed along this road.
- At the 2nd roundabout take the 2nd exit onto the slip raod to re-join the A1M southbound
M1: Traffic being diverted
Traffic stuck behind the vehicle fire on the M1, near Leeds, is now being diverted via the entry and exit slip roads.
A1M closed due to crash
The A1(M) southbound is closed between junctions 45 and 43, near Bramham, following a crash.
West Yorkshire Police’s Contact Management Centre tweeted: “Getting multiple reports of a road traffic collision on A1 heading south bound passed junction 44 for Leeds.
“Traffic is building up so please avoid the area. @HighwaysYORKS are aware and it is our log 1197. #DriveSafe.”
Traffic is building back to Boston Spa
Vehicle fire closes the M1 near Leeds
The M1 is closed northbound, between J44 to J45, near Leeds due to a vehicle fire.
Firefighters and Highways England traffic officers have been scrambled to the scene.
There are major delays snaking back to the junction with the M62: