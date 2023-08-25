6 key Leeds routes that have undergone major changes in 2023 - and 9 still to happen
The multi-million pound Connecting Leeds scheme aims to turn Leeds into an environmentally sustainable city where in years to come residents will not require the need for a car. One of the largest alterations has been to pedestrianise the City Square space near Leeds station – which is now into the final stages of completion.
Elsewhere essential maintenance work was carried out on the historic Grade II listed Harewood Bridge, which carries the A61 Leeds to Harrogate Road across the River Wharf at Harewood, including waterproofing, resurfacing and foot path repair works. While work continues on the long running Armley Gyratory works.
Here are 6 key Leeds roads and routes that have undergone major changes in 2023 - and 9 still to happen...