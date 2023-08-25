Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING
6 key Leeds routes that have undergone major changes in 2023 - and 9 still to happen

It has been a year of continuous change for motorists and travellers in Leeds.
Alex Grant
By Alex Grant
Published 26th Aug 2023, 16:30 BST

The multi-million pound Connecting Leeds scheme aims to turn Leeds into an environmentally sustainable city where in years to come residents will not require the need for a car. One of the largest alterations has been to pedestrianise the City Square space near Leeds station – which is now into the final stages of completion.

Elsewhere essential maintenance work was carried out on the historic Grade II listed Harewood Bridge, which carries the A61 Leeds to Harrogate Road across the River Wharf at Harewood, including waterproofing, resurfacing and foot path repair works. While work continues on the long running Armley Gyratory works.

Here are 6 key Leeds roads and routes that have undergone major changes in 2023 - and 9 still to happen...

1. Major Leeds route changes 2023

Here are 6 key Leeds roads and routes that have undergone major changes in 2023 - and 9 still to happen... Photo: National World/LCC

Harewood Bridge has now successfully reopened following essential waterproofing, resurfacing and foot path repair works.

2. Completed - Harewood Bridge

Harewood Bridge has now successfully reopened following essential waterproofing, resurfacing and foot path repair works. Photo: Simon Hulme

The daily night-time partial closures around the Armley Gyratory for surfacing works are into their fifth week - they mark a significant milestone towards phase one construction completion. The works are described as particularly complex and have been segmented into seven parts.

3. Still to come - Armley Gyratory

The daily night-time partial closures around the Armley Gyratory for surfacing works are into their fifth week - they mark a significant milestone towards phase one construction completion. The works are described as particularly complex and have been segmented into seven parts. Photo: James Hardisty

Roadworks along the Eastbound A647 Stanningley Bypass completed last week. The works are part of council’s highway annual maintenance programme and will complement the successful Westbound joint and resurfacing programme, delivered during 2022.

4. Completed - Stanningley Bypass

Roadworks along the Eastbound A647 Stanningley Bypass completed last week. The works are part of council’s highway annual maintenance programme and will complement the successful Westbound joint and resurfacing programme, delivered during 2022. Photo: Tony Johnson

