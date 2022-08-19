Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Highways blocks, in Killingbeck, had 120 council homes before the buildings were approved to be knocked down in 2019.

A report found the buildings had reached the end of their lifespan and it was proposed that the site would be redeveloped for more social housing.

Demolition is expected to take place before December this year.

The Highways tower blocks, in Killingbeck, are set for demolition (Photo: Chaotic Footsteps)

But an urban explorer known as ‘Chaotic Footsteps’ took a look inside the former council flats and said there was “no sign of work starting.”

They said the flats had been “trashed” and “left to decay” and released pictures showing damage to walls, bathroom units and light fittings.

The explorer said: “More contents of remains keep finding themselves in car parks and thrown onto the busy A64 road.”

The urban explorer took pictures of 'decay' inside the former council flats (Photo: Chaotic Footsteps)

They added that thieves had stripped out anything valuable from inside the flats, including pipes and dish drainers.

The tower blocks were built in the 1960s using prefabricated concrete panels.

While a 2019 report found the flats were safe to live in, the council claimed refurbishment would require “intrusive” and “costly” structural reinforcements to meet regulations, which would mean residents would have to move out regardless.

The explorer said: “The council demanded tenants out of homes which could have been improved to newer building regulations, rather than forced into alternate housing.

“And to say we are in a housing crisis.”