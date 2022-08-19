Urban explorer calls out Leeds Council over vandalised Killingbeck tower blocks 'left to decay'
An urban explorer has called out Leeds Council over two “decaying” tower blocks which are set for demolition.
The Highways blocks, in Killingbeck, had 120 council homes before the buildings were approved to be knocked down in 2019.
A report found the buildings had reached the end of their lifespan and it was proposed that the site would be redeveloped for more social housing.
Demolition is expected to take place before December this year.
Most Popular
-
1
'I can't believe I'm still alive': Violent Leeds man kicked partner's face in steel toe-capped boots
-
2
New dates set as Brits to be charged to travel to the Schengen Area including Spain, Greece and Portugal
-
3
Machete-wielding ringleader of Leeds child gang spared prison to avoid ruining his university dream, court hears
-
4
University of Leeds 'deeply concerned' by 34-year Saudi Arabia prison sentence for Salma al-Shehab
-
5
East Leeds area ‘out of control’ due to gangs of motorcyle-riding ‘hooligans’, resident says
But an urban explorer known as ‘Chaotic Footsteps’ took a look inside the former council flats and said there was “no sign of work starting.”
They said the flats had been “trashed” and “left to decay” and released pictures showing damage to walls, bathroom units and light fittings.
The explorer said: “More contents of remains keep finding themselves in car parks and thrown onto the busy A64 road.”
Read More
They added that thieves had stripped out anything valuable from inside the flats, including pipes and dish drainers.
The tower blocks were built in the 1960s using prefabricated concrete panels.
While a 2019 report found the flats were safe to live in, the council claimed refurbishment would require “intrusive” and “costly” structural reinforcements to meet regulations, which would mean residents would have to move out regardless.
The explorer said: “The council demanded tenants out of homes which could have been improved to newer building regulations, rather than forced into alternate housing.
“And to say we are in a housing crisis.”
Leeds City Council has been approached to comment.