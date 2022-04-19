Trains cancelled between Leeds and Harrogate after person hit by train

LNER tweeted, "It is with great sadness to report due to a person being hit by a train the 07:36 #Harrogate to #KingsCross due 10:32 will be started from #Leeds."
All lines are blocked and disruption is expected until at least 10am, with Northern and LNER trains cancelled or delayed.
The first service affected was the 6.05am train from Leeds to York, via Harrogate.
Rail replacement buses are now running.
Last updated: Tuesday, 19 April, 2022, 10:39
A person has died after being hit by a train in Leeds, police have confirmed.
Statement from British Transport Police
British Transport Police have confirmed that a person has died after being hit by a train near Horsforth.
A BTP spokesperson said: “British Transport Police were called to the line near Horsforth at 6.43am this morning (April 19) following reports of a casualty on the tracks.
“Paramedics also attended and sadly a person was pronounced dead at the scene.
“Officers are currently working to identify the deceased and establish the full circumstances behind their death.”
Disruption now expected until noon
Person hit by train, LNER confirms
LNER has confirmed that the lines are blocked after a person was hit by a train.
British Transport Police have been contacted for a full statement.
Ticket acceptance in place with TransPennine express
Rail replacement buses now running
How does it affect my service?
Train services running through Leeds and Harrogate will be cancelled or delayed until at least 10am.
While emergency services deal with the incident, all trains are suspended in both directions of travel.
The first service affected was the 6.05am train from Leeds to York, delayed between Horsforth and Weeton.
Northern ticket holders are able to travel on Northern services between Leeds and York via Crossgates.
Road transport has been requested to run between Harrogate and Leeds.
For customers on station platforms, listen for announcements or consult Customer Information Screens for up-to-date train running information.
For live real time journey updates visit journeycheck.com/northern or tweet @northernassist.
