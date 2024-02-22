Watch more of our videos on Shots!

In the report, by West Yorkshire's regional democracy think-tank Same Skies, half of all respondents had a negative view of the state of public transport, with fewer people expressing satisfaction than for any other aspect of life in the region.

The research by Same Skies aimed to understand why West Yorkshire is seen as less desirable than places such as London and Manchester when graduates come to choose where to live after completing their studies.

They found that more than 80 per cent of respondents said public transport was an important factor in their decision but comments were overwhelmingly negative.

Martha Storey, one of two co-authors of the report, said: "Our report makes low-cost and actionable recommendations that could have a big impact.

"The Mayor of West Yorkshire is best placed to take the lead on behalf of the region, and we have invited Tracy Brabin to a discussion about the way forward."

It comes as the West Yorkshire Combined Authority and Mayor's office continue to work towards improving transport links across the region.

Consultations remain ongoing over proposals to London-style franchise the region's bus network while highly publicised plans to deliver a mass transit system remain on the table.

Perhaps not surprisingly, the think-tank survey found that the availability of jobs and future career progression was the most important factor in choosing where to live. In this aspect the news for West Yorkshire was mixed: the jobs market is worse than London, but is better than graduates perceive it to be.

This gap between negative perception and more positive reality gives local and regional institutions an opportunity to act, and the report makes several recommendations.