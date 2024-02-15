Watch more of our videos on Shots!

In January, a public consultation was launched asking people for their views on transport options between the centre of Leeds and the Hyde Park and Woodhouse areas of the city.

People are being asked to identify current issues, the changes they would like to see, and which proposed improvements should be prioritised as part of the scheme, which is a 2km section of route along Woodhouse Lane and Albion Street from St Mark’s Road to the Headrow in the city centre.

Home to three of the city’s universities, the Woodhouse Lane Gateway is a popular route for students and suffers from a high casualty rate with 98 reported casualties since 2016, including 23 serious collisions.

Coun Helen Hayden said: “Thank you to all those who have already had their say in the consultation. We’ve had almost 1,000 contributions so far but we’re looking for more before this round of consultation closes.

"I’d encourage anyone who frequently travels in the area to let us know what issues they experience so we can prioritise improvements along the route.

“Lots of people already walk, cycle and take the bus, and your feedback is really valuable to develop plans to make it safer to travel in sustainable ways across the city centre and beyond.”

Developed by Leeds City Council in partnership with the West Yorkshire Combined Authority, the route is also home to leisure and hospitality businesses, such as The Light, Merrion Centre and St John’s Centre.

Feedback from the consultation will be used to address the high number of casualties in the area and develop plans for a safer and more welcoming environment.

Tracy Brabin, Mayor of West Yorkshire, said: "I’d urge people to take this opportunity to have their say and help us shape these plans to improve walking, cycling and bus routes along Woodhouse Lane and into the city centre.

"Feedback from those who use our transport routes is vital as we work towards creating a better-connected West Yorkshire."