Main Street Shadwell: Woman seriously injured after police called to incident on Leeds driveway
Emergency services were called to an incident on the driveway of an address in Main Street, Shadwell, at roughly 10.48am yesterday morning (Sunday, June 29).
Yorkshire Ambulance paramedics responded after a woman was in collision with a car.
A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “The woman was taken to hospital to be treated for a serious leg injury. Main Street was briefly closed as emergency services dealt with the incident.”
If you’d like to receive more stories like this and the latest news from the Yorkshire Evening Post, click here to subscribe to our free daily newsletter.
She was taken to Leeds General Infirmary. The road has now fully reopened.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.