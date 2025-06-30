Breaking

Main Street Shadwell: Woman seriously injured after police called to incident on Leeds driveway

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant

Reporter

Published 30th Jun 2025, 17:17 BST
A woman has been left seriously injured after an incident on a driveway in Leeds.

Emergency services were called to an incident on the driveway of an address in Main Street, Shadwell, at roughly 10.48am yesterday morning (Sunday, June 29).

Yorkshire Ambulance paramedics responded after a woman was in collision with a car.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Emergency services were called to an incident on the driveway of an address in Main Street, Shadwell.placeholder image
Emergency services were called to an incident on the driveway of an address in Main Street, Shadwell. | Google/NW

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “The woman was taken to hospital to be treated for a serious leg injury. Main Street was briefly closed as emergency services dealt with the incident.”

If you’d like to receive more stories like this and the latest news from the Yorkshire Evening Post, click here to subscribe to our free daily newsletter.

She was taken to Leeds General Infirmary. The road has now fully reopened.

Related topics:LeedsWest Yorkshire Police

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice