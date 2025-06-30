A woman has been left seriously injured after an incident on a driveway in Leeds.

Emergency services were called to an incident on the driveway of an address in Main Street, Shadwell, at roughly 10.48am yesterday morning (Sunday, June 29).

Yorkshire Ambulance paramedics responded after a woman was in collision with a car.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “The woman was taken to hospital to be treated for a serious leg injury. Main Street was briefly closed as emergency services dealt with the incident.”

She was taken to Leeds General Infirmary. The road has now fully reopened.