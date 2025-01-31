Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A cyclist has been seriously injured after a crash in Leeds.

Police are appealing for witnesses following the serious road traffic collision on Whitehall Road, Leeds city centre.

The incident occurred on Whitehall Road, Leeds city centre. | James Hardisty

The incident occurred at about 3.25pm on Wednesday, January 29, and involved a double-decker bus and an electrically assisted pedal cycle.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “The rider, a 36-year-old man, sustained serious head injuries and remains in hospital in a critical but stable condition.

“Enquiries into the circumstances of the collision are ongoing, and officers from the Roads Policing Unit are keen to speak to any witnesses, particularly anyone who was a passenger of the bus which was a number 229 service travelling to Leeds city centre from Heckmondwike.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Roads Policing Unit via 101 quoting reference 13250054736 or online via the 101LiveChat.