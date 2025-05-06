Gelderd Road Gildersome: Two men seriously injured after car flips in crash down grass banking in Leeds
Officers were called to Gelderd Road, Gildersome at approximately 7.34pm last night (Monday, May 5) to reports a car had overturned and gone down banking.
A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Two men in the car suffered serious injuries in the incident and were taken to hospital treatment to the injuries which are not being treated as life-threatening.
“The car was recovered and the road was re-opened at the location just before midnight.”
Enquiries remain ongoing by the Eastern Area Roads Policing Unit.
