Two men have been seriously injured after a crash in Leeds.

Officers were called to Gelderd Road, Gildersome at approximately 7.34pm last night (Monday, May 5) to reports a car had overturned and gone down banking.

Police were called to reports a car had overturned and gone down banking on Gelderd Road, Gildersome. | Google

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Two men in the car suffered serious injuries in the incident and were taken to hospital treatment to the injuries which are not being treated as life-threatening.

“The car was recovered and the road was re-opened at the location just before midnight.”

Enquiries remain ongoing by the Eastern Area Roads Policing Unit.