Headrow crash: Two men rushed to hospital after motorbike and cyclist collide in Leeds city centre

Alex Grant
Alex Grant

Reporter

Published 21st Feb 2025, 15:08 BST

Two men have been rushed to hospital after a crash in Leeds city centre.

Emergency services were called to the Headrow in Leeds city centre at 1.13pm this afternoon (Friday, February 22).

It followed reports of a collision involving a motorcycle and bicycle.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Two males were injured in the collision. Their injuries are not thought to be life threatening.”

Traffic was initially diverted away from the crash at the Headrow junction with East Parade and Calverley Street.

The road has since reopened.

