Headrow crash: Two men rushed to hospital after motorbike and cyclist collide in Leeds city centre
Emergency services were called to the Headrow in Leeds city centre at 1.13pm this afternoon (Friday, February 22).
It followed reports of a collision involving a motorcycle and bicycle.
A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Two males were injured in the collision. Their injuries are not thought to be life threatening.”
Traffic was initially diverted away from the crash at the Headrow junction with East Parade and Calverley Street.
The road has since reopened.
