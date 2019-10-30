Trains delayed and cancelled due to speed restriction between Garforth and Leeds

There are delays and cancellations to rail services due to a speed restriction between Garforth and Leeds.

By Abbey Maclure
Wednesday, 30th October 2019, 11:23 am
Updated Wednesday, 30th October 2019, 11:29 am

Trains are having to run at a reduced speed on some lines, causing delays of up to 20 minutes to Northern Rail services.

The 10.55am train from Leeds to Selby and the 11.52am train from Selby to Leeds have been cancelled.

Trains between Leeds and Selby are delayed and disruption is expected until at least 1pm

Northern Rail warn that disruption is expected until at least 1pm.

Customers who have faced delays of over 15 minutes are advised to claim compensation from Northern Rail.

