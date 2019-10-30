Trains delayed and cancelled due to speed restriction between Garforth and Leeds

Trains are having to run at a reduced speed on some lines, causing delays of up to 20 minutes to Northern Rail services.

The 10.55am train from Leeds to Selby and the 11.52am train from Selby to Leeds have been cancelled.

The disruption is causing delays to services from Leeds, Cross Gates, Garforth, East Garforth, Micklefield, South Milford and Selby.

Trains between Leeds and Selby are delayed and disruption is expected until at least 1pm

Northern Rail warn that disruption is expected until at least 1pm.