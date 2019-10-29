More train delays due to 'defective' track on Leeds line
Commuters face more misery on the Leeds to Harrogate line this afternoon due to 'defective' track.
Tuesday, 29th October 2019, 3:36 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 29th October 2019, 3:38 pm
Train operator Northern said services would be delayed by up to 15 minutes because trains will need to run at slower speeds due to the fault between Horsforth and Weeton.
It affects the Leeds to York via Harroagate line.
Disruption is expected until 6pm.
Commuters were left stranded at Horsforth on Monday after a 4x4 on the railway near Pannal closed the entire line.