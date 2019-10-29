More train delays due to 'defective' track on Leeds line

Commuters face more misery on the Leeds to Harrogate line this afternoon due to 'defective' track.

By Joe Cooper
Tuesday, 29th October 2019, 3:36 pm
Updated Tuesday, 29th October 2019, 3:38 pm
Passengers at Headingley Station.

Train operator Northern said services would be delayed by up to 15 minutes because trains will need to run at slower speeds due to the fault between Horsforth and Weeton.

It affects the Leeds to York via Harroagate line.

Disruption is expected until 6pm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Commuters were left stranded at Horsforth on Monday after a 4x4 on the railway near Pannal closed the entire line.