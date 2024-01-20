More traffic disruption is expected in Leeds as a major route out of the city centre is to close for repairs for a number of months.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

New York Road Tunnel, located just outside the city centre and on Leeds inner ring road, will close to all vehicles on Monday, February 12, until the autumn for "essential" maintenance of the New York Road Flyover.

Leeds City Council and construction partner Balfour Beatty will carry out repair works and replace 27 bearings on New York Road Flyover.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A diversion route is in place and the council has apologised in advance for any potential disruption.

The news comes after work to remove a footbridge in Leeds city centre caused "chaos" on the roads at the weekend.

A council spokesperson said: "Bearing replacement on the flyover is a vital process, that whilst only completed generally every 25-50 years, is essential to ensure the serviceable life of the flyover is maintained and (that) this section of the flyover can remain open in the long term."

They said that old bridges like the New York Road Flyover require "substantial temporary works with heavy equipment"

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Consideration was given to keeping the tunnel open but the council said that due to the level of disruption to traffic flow, accident and breakdown risk and workforce safety concerns, the closure was the "most viable option".

Whilst the new scheme design will involve the tunnel closure, it will in turn ensure that traffic flows are maintained and therefore reduce the overall disruption.

With the tunnel closure the council aims to:

Minimise the impact on local residents as it avoids noisy night work.

Speed up the completion of the scheme by at least one month.

Improve safety for residents, bridge users, and the workforce on site.

Signage and notices will be in place in advance and during the closure and a traffic management plan with signed diversions will be in place.

During the closure, pedestrians and cyclists can safely cross Marsh Lane under the flyover, managed by the on-site construction team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Helen Hayden, Leeds City Council’s executive member for sustainable development and infrastructure, said: “New York Road Flyover, like the work to Regent Steet bridge in 2020 is a strategic vehicle crossing used by thousands of people every day. The decision to close New York Road Tunnel to support these essential maintenance works was not taken lightly and was made after careful consideration of safety and potential network delays.

"We apologise for any potential disruption and request road users' patience. The works are vital for the long-term maintenance of this crucial city infrastructure and for maintaining vehicle flow on the inner ring road.