This is the Leeds Pride 2019 parade route and when it sets off

Leeds Pride 2019 takes place this weekend and will include the annual parade through the city centre.

Here is the full parade route in full so you can join in LGBT+ pride celebrations.

It will set off at 2pm from Millenium Square and head towards Lower Briggate.

The route

The parade begins on the east side of Millenium Square.

It will then head south down Cookridge Street,

From there it will turn left onto the Headrow.

The parade will then turn right and head down Vicar Lane.

It will then go left onto Kirkgate/New York Street/York Street.

It will then turn right into Duke Street, right again into Kirkgate and onto High Court.

Finally, the parade will head onto The Calls where the parade will end.

After the parade finishes, there will be a huge party on Lower Briggate.

Don't forget to be aware of the road closures in place on the day.

