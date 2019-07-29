Full list of road closures and parking restrictions for Leeds Pride 2019

Have your say

The annual Leeds Pride takes place this weekend and it's expected to be as fun-filled and colourful as ever.

Celebrating the LGBT+ community here in Leeds and across Yorkshire, the entertainment will start in Millennium Square, then there will be a parade through the city centre before the party continues on Lower Briggate.

This does mean that there will be some road closures and parking restrictions in the city centre.

Here is the full list of road closures and parking restrictions in full so you can plan the best route for your day:

Lower Briggate

The whole road will be shut from 6am on Sunday, August 4 until 12am on Monday, August 5.

Blayds Yard/Heatons Court/Blayds Mews

The whole road will be shut from 6am on Sunday, August 4 until 12am on Monday, August 5.

Call Lane

Bridge End to Duncan Street will be shut from 6am on Sunday, August 4 until 12am on Monday, August 5.

The Calls

High Court to Call Lane will be shut from 6am on Sunday, August 4 until 12am on Monday, August 5.

Access to Crown Street will be stewarded.

Bridge End

Dock Street to Call Lane will be shut from 6am on Sunday, August 4 until 12am on Monday, August 5.

Meadow Lane

Great Wilson Street to Dock Street will be shut from 6am on Sunday, August 4 until 12am on Monday, August 5.

Portland Crescent

The whole road will be shut from 9am until 3.30pm on Sunday, August 4.

Portland Gate East

The whole road will be shut from 9am until 3.30pm on Sunday, August 4.

Cookridge Street

Great George Street to Woodhouse Lane will be shut from 9am until 3.30pm on Sunday, August 4.

Roads on the parade route will be closed between 1.45pm and 4.15pm:

Westgate (eastbound)

At its junction with Oxford Place.

The Heardow (eastbound)

At its junction with Calverley Street.

Great George Street

At its junction with Calverley Street.

St Anne’s Street

At its junction with The Light car park egress.

Albion Street

At its junction with Merrion Street.

Albion Street

At its junction with Wormald Row.

Park Row

At its junction with The Headrow.

Upper Basinghall Street

At its junction with The Headrow.

Albion Street (southern section)

At its junction with The Headrow.

Vicar Lane

At its junction with Lady Lane.

Eastgate (westbound)

At its junction with Eastgate Roundabout.

King Edward Street

At its junction with Vicar Lane.

New Market Street

At its junction with Kirkgate.

Boar Lane

At its junction with Mill Hill.

Call Lane

At its junction with New Market Street.

York Street (western section)

At its junction with Duke Street.

Duke Street (northbound)

The whole.

Parking is not allowed on these roads from 6pm on Saturday, August 3 until midnight on Monday, August 5.

Portland Crescent

Portland Gate East

Cookridge Street

Lower Briggate

Call Lane - from Bridge End to Duncan Street (both sides).

York Place

Meadow Lane car park

Meadow Lane Taxi Rank

