These are the changes to train times in Leeds over Easter weekend

The four day Easter weekend will see many people making the most of some time off by heading off on days out, or catching up with family.

But if you are planning on using the rail services over Easter, there may be some disruption to your journey.

There may be some disruption to some train services over the Easter weekend

Engineering works

Over the course of the Easter bank holiday weekend, Network Rail will be undertaking engineering and improvement work on a number of routes.

Northern is advising customers to plan their travel carefully this weekend, and check timetables up to the last minute before travelling.

The engineering work on Easter Sunday (21 Apr) will see Northern running amended timetables, with some cancellations in areas, or reduced services.

Train timetable changes

Major engineering works will see no trains run to or from London Euston, or London Fenchurch Street, from Friday 19 to Monday 22 April.

Below is a summary of the disruption to routes via the following train companies, which could affect Leeds travellers:

Northern

Easter Saturday (20 Apr) and Easter Sunday (21 Apr):

- Buses will replace trains between Manchester Victoria and Stalybridge / Rochdale / Salford Crescent

Easter Sunday (21 Apr):

- Trains between Manchester and Liverpool Lime Street will be revised to start / terminate at Hunts Cross / Liverpool South Parkway. Buses will run between Hunts Cross and Liverpool Lime Street

CrossCountry

From Good Friday (19 Apr) to Easter Monday (22 Apr):

- Trains between Manchester Piccadilly / Birmingham New Street and Reading / Southampton Central / Bournemouth that usually run via Birmingham International will be diverted, not calling at Birmingham International or Coventry

Easter Sunday (21 Apr):

- Trains will not call at Wakefield Westgate. If you are travelling to or from Wakefield Westgate you should use alternative services to Doncaster or Leeds to connect with CrossCountry services

TransPennine Express

There will be NO DIRECT trains to or from Manchester Airport. Frequent alternative services are available between Manchester Airport and Manchester Piccadilly

Customers travelling between Scotland and Manchester are advised to use services routed via Newcastle and Leeds

Virgin Trains

From Good Friday (19 Apr) to Easter Monday (22 Apr):

- Trains will not run to or from London Euston

Easter Sunday (21 Apr):

- Trains to or from Liverpool Lime Street will be diverted and cannot call at Runcorn