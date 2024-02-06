The locations of all 24 mobile police speed cameras in Leeds during February

Excessive speed is among the most common factors when people are killed or seriously injured in crashes, with West Yorkshire Police naming it among the ‘fatal four’ causes of deaths on the road.
West Yorkshire Safety Camera Partnerships lists all the potential locations of mobile speed cameras in Leeds on its website. The list is broken down into roads with 30 mph, 40 mph and 50 mph speed limits.
The following 24 locations for this week are accurate at the time of publication, but are subject to change...
1. 30mph - A61 Wakefield Road
A61 Wakefield Road/ Leeds Road, Rothwell - between Middleton Lane and Leadwell Lane. Photo: Google
2. 30mph - A65 Otley Road
A65 Otley Road, Guiseley - between A6038 Bradford Road and B6153 Park Road. Photo: Google
3. 30mph - Broad Lane, Sandford
Broad Lane, Sandford - between Whitecote Hill and Waterloo Lane. Photo: Google
4. 30mph - Otley Old Road
Otley Old Road (Statics on Site) - between Holtdale Approach and Spen Lane. Photo: Google
5. 30mph - A58 Whitehall Road
A58 Whitehall Road, Drighlington - between 40m East of King Street and 75m East of Old Lane. Photo: Google
6. 30mph - King Lane, Moortown
King Lane, Leeds - between 200m North Alwoodly Lane to 50m North Ring Road. Photo: Google