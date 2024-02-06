Leeds news you can trust since 1890
The locations of all 24 mobile police speed cameras in Leeds during February

Police have confirmed the locations of all mobile speed cameras in Leeds this month.

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant
Published 6th Feb 2024, 11:30 GMT

Excessive speed is among the most common factors when people are killed or seriously injured in crashes, with West Yorkshire Police naming it among the ‘fatal four’ causes of deaths on the road.

West Yorkshire Safety Camera Partnerships lists all the potential locations of mobile speed cameras in Leeds on its website. The list is broken down into roads with 30 mph, 40 mph and 50 mph speed limits.

The following 24 locations for this week are accurate at the time of publication, but are subject to change...

A61 Wakefield Road/ Leeds Road, Rothwell - between Middleton Lane and Leadwell Lane.

1. 30mph - A61 Wakefield Road

A61 Wakefield Road/ Leeds Road, Rothwell - between Middleton Lane and Leadwell Lane. Photo: Google

A65 Otley Road, Guiseley - between A6038 Bradford Road and B6153 Park Road.

2. 30mph - A65 Otley Road

A65 Otley Road, Guiseley - between A6038 Bradford Road and B6153 Park Road. Photo: Google

Broad Lane, Sandford - between Whitecote Hill and Waterloo Lane.

3. 30mph - Broad Lane, Sandford

Broad Lane, Sandford - between Whitecote Hill and Waterloo Lane. Photo: Google

Otley Old Road (Statics on Site) - between Holtdale Approach and Spen Lane.

4. 30mph - Otley Old Road

Otley Old Road (Statics on Site) - between Holtdale Approach and Spen Lane. Photo: Google

A58 Whitehall Road, Drighlington - between 40m East of King Street and 75m East of Old Lane.

5. 30mph - A58 Whitehall Road

A58 Whitehall Road, Drighlington - between 40m East of King Street and 75m East of Old Lane. Photo: Google

King Lane, Leeds - between 200m North Alwoodly Lane to 50m North Ring Road.

6. 30mph - King Lane, Moortown

King Lane, Leeds - between 200m North Alwoodly Lane to 50m North Ring Road. Photo: Google

