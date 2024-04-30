A new study conducted by Moneybarn car finance delved into the parking costs at the busiest train stations across the UK for an 8-hour stay during weekdays, to determine the most expensive train station car parks in the UK.
Glasgow Central station, located in Scotland’s largest city, recorded the highest daily parking fee, costing £24.95 for an eight-hour stay on a weekday.
Despite this, 15.3 million passengers passed its doors in 2022, making it the UK’s 3rd busiest station on our list.
1. Glasgow Central station
Glasgow Central station recorded the joint-highest daily parking fee, costing £24.95 for an eight-hour stay on a weekday. Photo: Getty Images
2. Moorfields station, Liverpool
Moorfields station, Liverpool recorded the joint-highest daily parking fee, costing £24.95 for an eight-hour stay on a weekday. Photo: Liverpool City Council
3. Leeds City station
Leeds station recorded the third highest daily parking fee, costing £22.50 for an eight-hour stay on a weekday. Photo: Bruce Rollinson
4. Reading station
Reading station recorded the joint-fourth highest daily parking fee, costing £22.00 for an eight-hour stay on a weekday. Photo: Google
5. Sheffield station
Sheffield station recorded the joint-fourth highest daily parking fee, costing £22.00 for an eight-hour stay on a weekday. Photo: Julie Wilson/Google
6. Peterborough station
Peterborough station recorded the sixth highest daily parking fee, costing £19.00 for an eight-hour stay on a weekday. Photo: David Lowndes
