A new study conducted by Moneybarn car finance delved into the parking costs at the busiest train stations across the UK for an 8-hour stay during weekdays, to determine the most expensive train station car parks in the UK.

Glasgow Central station, located in Scotland’s largest city, recorded the highest daily parking fee, costing £24.95 for an eight-hour stay on a weekday.

Despite this, 15.3 million passengers passed its doors in 2022, making it the UK’s 3rd busiest station on our list.

Take a look below and see where Leeds station ranks on the list...

1 . Glasgow Central station Glasgow Central station recorded the joint-highest daily parking fee, costing £24.95 for an eight-hour stay on a weekday.

2 . Moorfields station, Liverpool Moorfields station, Liverpool recorded the joint-highest daily parking fee, costing £24.95 for an eight-hour stay on a weekday.

3 . Leeds City station Leeds station recorded the third highest daily parking fee, costing £22.50 for an eight-hour stay on a weekday.

4 . Reading station Reading station recorded the joint-fourth highest daily parking fee, costing £22.00 for an eight-hour stay on a weekday.

5 . Sheffield station Sheffield station recorded the joint-fourth highest daily parking fee, costing £22.00 for an eight-hour stay on a weekday.

6 . Peterborough station Peterborough station recorded the sixth highest daily parking fee, costing £19.00 for an eight-hour stay on a weekday.