The 10 UK train stations with the most expensive car parking fees and where Leeds ranks

The cost of parking at some of the UK’s busiest train stations is soaring, directly impacting millions of daily travellers across the UK.

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant
Published 30th Apr 2024, 04:45 BST

A new study conducted by Moneybarn car finance delved into the parking costs at the busiest train stations across the UK for an 8-hour stay during weekdays, to determine the most expensive train station car parks in the UK.

Glasgow Central station, located in Scotland’s largest city, recorded the highest daily parking fee, costing £24.95 for an eight-hour stay on a weekday.

Despite this, 15.3 million passengers passed its doors in 2022, making it the UK’s 3rd busiest station on our list.

Take a look below and see where Leeds station ranks on the list...

Glasgow Central station recorded the joint-highest daily parking fee, costing £24.95 for an eight-hour stay on a weekday.

1. Glasgow Central station

Glasgow Central station recorded the joint-highest daily parking fee, costing £24.95 for an eight-hour stay on a weekday. Photo: Getty Images

Moorfields station, Liverpool recorded the joint-highest daily parking fee, costing £24.95 for an eight-hour stay on a weekday.

2. Moorfields station, Liverpool

Moorfields station, Liverpool recorded the joint-highest daily parking fee, costing £24.95 for an eight-hour stay on a weekday. Photo: Liverpool City Council

Leeds station recorded the third highest daily parking fee, costing £22.50 for an eight-hour stay on a weekday.

3. Leeds City station

Leeds station recorded the third highest daily parking fee, costing £22.50 for an eight-hour stay on a weekday. Photo: Bruce Rollinson

Reading station recorded the joint-fourth highest daily parking fee, costing £22.00 for an eight-hour stay on a weekday.

4. Reading station

Reading station recorded the joint-fourth highest daily parking fee, costing £22.00 for an eight-hour stay on a weekday. Photo: Google

Sheffield station recorded the joint-fourth highest daily parking fee, costing £22.00 for an eight-hour stay on a weekday.

5. Sheffield station

Sheffield station recorded the joint-fourth highest daily parking fee, costing £22.00 for an eight-hour stay on a weekday. Photo: Julie Wilson/Google

Peterborough station recorded the sixth highest daily parking fee, costing £19.00 for an eight-hour stay on a weekday.

6. Peterborough station

Peterborough station recorded the sixth highest daily parking fee, costing £19.00 for an eight-hour stay on a weekday. Photo: David Lowndes

