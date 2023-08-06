Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Andrew Tate wins appeal to be released from house arrest
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
Wilko on the brink of collapse putting 12,000 jobs at risk
Canada PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie to separate after 18 years
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70

SunExpress Leeds Bradford Airport: When first flights from city's newest airline take off

The new leisure airline will fly directly from Leeds Bradford Airport to a popular holiday destination in Turkey.

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 6th Aug 2023, 11:45 BST- 1 min read

Starting early next year, holidaymakers will be able to travel with a new airline to the Turkish “capital of tourism”, as award winning SunExpress announced their partnership with the West Yorkshire airport earlier this year.

The German-Turkish airline, a joint venture of Lufthansa and Turkish Airlines, will fly three flights a week to Antalya throughout the summer season 2024.

SunExpress will join the list of airlines operating flights from LBA in the summer of 2024.SunExpress will join the list of airlines operating flights from LBA in the summer of 2024.
SunExpress will join the list of airlines operating flights from LBA in the summer of 2024.
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In June, Nicola McMullen, Aviation Director at Leeds Bradford Airport, said: “It’s fantastic to welcome SunExpress as the latest airline to LBA. 

“This multiple award-winning carrier will provide our new and returning customers with more access to Turkey and its popular resorts, something we’re sure holidaymakers from across the region will welcome.”

Peter Glade, SunExpress Commercial Director, added: “With the best leisure airline in the world, who wouldn’t want to get on those flights to Antalya? 

“Our vibrant and diverse home city offers everything that makes for a successful holiday: great hospitality, fascinating culture, crystal-clear water, beautiful beaches, excellent cuisine, and unbeatable value for money.”

The first SunExpress flight to Antalya will take off from Leeds Bradford Airport on March 31, 2024, from which the airline will fly every Wednesday and Sunday, until May 24, when a third flight will take off every Friday. The final flight for the season leaves on Friday October 25.

Related topics:HolidaymakersLeeds Bradford AirportTurkey