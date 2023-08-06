Starting early next year, holidaymakers will be able to travel with a new airline to the Turkish “capital of tourism”, as award winning SunExpress announced their partnership with the West Yorkshire airport earlier this year.

The German-Turkish airline, a joint venture of Lufthansa and Turkish Airlines, will fly three flights a week to Antalya throughout the summer season 2024.

SunExpress will join the list of airlines operating flights from LBA in the summer of 2024.

In June, Nicola McMullen, Aviation Director at Leeds Bradford Airport, said: “It’s fantastic to welcome SunExpress as the latest airline to LBA.

“This multiple award-winning carrier will provide our new and returning customers with more access to Turkey and its popular resorts, something we’re sure holidaymakers from across the region will welcome.”

Peter Glade, SunExpress Commercial Director, added: “With the best leisure airline in the world, who wouldn’t want to get on those flights to Antalya?

“Our vibrant and diverse home city offers everything that makes for a successful holiday: great hospitality, fascinating culture, crystal-clear water, beautiful beaches, excellent cuisine, and unbeatable value for money.”