Starting March 2024, SunExpress will fly direct to Antalya, the Turkish “capital of tourism”.

The German-Turkish airline, a joint venture of Lufthansa and Turkish Airlines, will fly three flights per week from Leeds Bradford Airport, offering a direct route to sunshine throughout the summer season.

Nicola McMullen, Aviation Director at Leeds Bradford Airport, said: “It’s fantastic to welcome SunExpress as the latest airline to LBA.

“This multiple award-winning carrier will provide our new and returning customers with more access to Turkey and its popular resorts, something we’re sure holidaymakers from across the region will welcome.”

Peter Glade, SunExpress Commercial Director, added: “With the best leisure airline in the world, who wouldn’t want to get on those flights to Antalya?

