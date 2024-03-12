St Patrick's Day Leeds 2024: Parade route, timings and line-up as city dons green for Irish festivities
This Sunday, March 17, Leeds' very own St Patrick's Day march returns for its 25th anniversary, with colourful floats and displays created by schools and Irish community groups.
The main festivities are set to take place on Millennium Square, with a day full of music and dance and everything Irish.
Entrance to the event is free of charge, and there will be refreshment stalls, rides for kids and a bar serving celebratory pints of Guinness.
Leeds St Patrick's Day performers and line-up
Festivities at Millennium Square will feature music and dance from local talent including traditional Irish folk music from the Leeds branch of Comhaltas Ceoltoiri Eireann.
Also on the line-up are Sean Harrington, Luke Flear, the Leeds Irish Choir and Tommy K the DJ.
Irish dance comes from Joyce O'Donnell and St Aldreds School of Dance and Leeds University Union Dancers.
Activities and live music will take place from 10.30am until 4pm.
St Patrick's Day march route and timings
The 25th annual Leeds St Patrick's Day parade will leave Millennium Square via Great George Street at 11am on Sunday, March 17, and travel through Leeds City Centre via Headrow before making its way down Vicar Lane, Duncan Street and Boar Lane.
On City Square, the parade will head up Park Row before returning back to Millennium Square, where the main festivities will take place with traditional Irish folk music and dance.