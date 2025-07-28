Cleckheaton crash: 20-year-old man suffers serious head injuries after adapted bike hits wall near Leeds
Officers from the Roads Policing Unit would like to speak to anyone who saw or has footage of a collision involving male on an adapted mountain bike on Whitechapel Road, Cleckheaton on Saturday, July 26.
The incident took place at 10.45pm after the bike, which was a mountain bike adapted with a battery pack, went out of control while on Whitechapel Road, heading towards Bradford Road.
A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “The bike collided with a wall, causing serious head injuries to the 20 -year-old male rider.
“He was taken to hospital where he continues to be treated.”
Anyone who has any footage or information about the incident is asked to contact Roads Policing West, Team 5 on 101 or online via the 101LiveChat referencing police log 2311 of July 26.
