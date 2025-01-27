Selby Road Micklefield: Police name man, 75, killed in Leeds crash as arrest update issued
Robert Mitchell, 75, died following a crash in Micklefield, Leeds, last week and his family have released a photograph.
The collision happened shortly after 12pm on Wednesday, January 22, when the red Toyota Land Cruiser, which Robert was driving, was involved in a collision with a white Renault cement truck on the A63 Selby Road.
A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “The truck driver, a 41-year-old man, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving.
“He has since been released on bail pending further enquiries.”
The Major Collision Enquiry Team are continuing to appeal for any witnesses or footage that could assist their ongoing investigation into the collision.
Information can be provided to the team via the 101LiveChat online or by calling 101, quoting log 630 of January 22.