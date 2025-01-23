Selby Road crash: Man, 75, dies in Leeds after collision with cement truck on the A65 near Micklefield

A 75-year-old man has died after a car he was driving was in collision with a cement truck in Leeds.

Police are appealing for witnesses following the fatal road traffic collision, which happened at around midday yesterday (Wednesday) on Selby Road near Micklefield.

A red Toyota Land Cruiser was in collision with a white Renault cement truck. The driver of the Land Cruiser, a 75-year-old man, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The truck driver, a 41-year-old man, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

The crash happened on Selby Road near Micklefield
The crash happened on Selby Road near Micklefield | Google

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “The public are advised that the road remains closed for collision investigation work. Motorists are advised to avoid the area and seek alternative routes. This closure is expected to be lifted later today.

“Anyone who witnessed the collision, or the movements of either vehicle prior to it is asked to contact the Major Collision Enquiry Team via 101 quoting log 630 of January 22, or online.

“Anyone with footage which may assist this investigation is also urged to contact the team.”

