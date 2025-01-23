Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A 75-year-old man has died after a car he was driving was in collision with a cement truck in Leeds.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are appealing for witnesses following the fatal road traffic collision, which happened at around midday yesterday (Wednesday) on Selby Road near Micklefield.

A red Toyota Land Cruiser was in collision with a white Renault cement truck. The driver of the Land Cruiser, a 75-year-old man, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The truck driver, a 41-year-old man, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

The crash happened on Selby Road near Micklefield | Google

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “The public are advised that the road remains closed for collision investigation work. Motorists are advised to avoid the area and seek alternative routes. This closure is expected to be lifted later today.

“Anyone who witnessed the collision, or the movements of either vehicle prior to it is asked to contact the Major Collision Enquiry Team via 101 quoting log 630 of January 22, or online.

“Anyone with footage which may assist this investigation is also urged to contact the team.”