Selby Road Garforth: Motorcyclist rushed to hospital after multi-vehicle crash in Leeds

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant

Reporter

Published 23rd Sep 2024, 16:02 BST
A motorcyclist has been rushed to hospital after a crash in Leeds.

Police received a report of a collision on the A63 Selby Road in Garforth at 2.48pm yesterday (Sunday, September 22).

Officers attended and found it had involved two motorcycles and a car.

Police received a report of a collision on the A63 Selby Road in Garforth. | Google

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Road closures were put in place while enquiries were carried out at the scene.

“One of the riders was found to have a serious foot injury and was taken to hospital for further treatment.”

The road closures were lifted at around 8pm last night.

Enquiries are continuing.

