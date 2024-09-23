Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A motorcyclist has been rushed to hospital after a crash in Leeds.

Police received a report of a collision on the A63 Selby Road in Garforth at 2.48pm yesterday (Sunday, September 22).

Officers attended and found it had involved two motorcycles and a car.

Police received a report of a collision on the A63 Selby Road in Garforth. | Google

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Road closures were put in place while enquiries were carried out at the scene.

“One of the riders was found to have a serious foot injury and was taken to hospital for further treatment.”

The road closures were lifted at around 8pm last night.

Enquiries are continuing.