Selby Road Garforth: Motorcyclist rushed to hospital after multi-vehicle crash in Leeds
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Police received a report of a collision on the A63 Selby Road in Garforth at 2.48pm yesterday (Sunday, September 22).
Officers attended and found it had involved two motorcycles and a car.
A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Road closures were put in place while enquiries were carried out at the scene.
“One of the riders was found to have a serious foot injury and was taken to hospital for further treatment.”
If you’d like to receive more stories like this and the latest news from the Yorkshire Evening Post, click here to subscribe to our free daily newsletter.
The road closures were lifted at around 8pm last night.
Enquiries are continuing.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.