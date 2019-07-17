Rush hour traffic chaos on Wednesday evening as Extinction Rebellion protests continue

Have your say

Traffic is at a standstill across Leeds city centre as police divert drivers around the Extinction Rebellion protests.

The activists are blocking Victoria Bridge, near Bridgewater Place, for the third day causing disruption to cars and bus services.

Traffic at a standstill in both directions on Whitehall Road.

Many camped out overnight and the disruption is expected to last until Friday.

There is heavy traffic on Whitehall Road in both directions with three police officers directing traffic at the junction with Globe Road.

Traffic is at a standstill on Victoria Road in the direction of the Bridgewater Place junction.

In the city centre, there is heavy traffic on Wellington Street in both directions and traffic is at a standstill on Duncan Street.

Three police officers divert traffic turning out from Globe Lane.

-> Do people in Leeds support the Extinction Rebellion protesters? Your views and reactions

Delays to bus services

Bus services are being diverted across Leeds Bridge causing delays to a number of services.

First Bus has said that during the protest, services will divert away from the junction of Victoria Road, Neville Street and Water Lane (Bridgewater Place).

Number 1 northbound (towards Leeds & Holt Park) will divert via Great Wilson Street, Meadow Lane and Swinegate.

It will stop as normal at Clayton Hotel, then Z1 at City Square.

Number 1 southbound (towards Beeston) will divert via Boar Lane, Duncan Street, Call Lane and Meadow Lane.

It will stop as normal at P3 on Park Row, then Vanguard House (near the M621 slip roads).

Elland Road Park & Ride service PR1 will pick up at T9 Boar Lane and then divert in Leeds City Centre to Park & Ride site and will not call at Z5 (Asda House).

Temple Green Park & Ride service PR2 will pick up at T9 Boar Lane and then divert in Leeds City Centre to Park & Ride site and will not call at Z5 (Asda House).

Service X41 will only use stops Y12 (Calverley Street) and P5 (City Square).

All other services 117, 200, 201, 201A, 202, 203 and 481 will divert inbound via Great Wilson Street (calling at Z6), Meadow Lane and Lower Briggate to the Bus Station.