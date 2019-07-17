Leeds bus diversions and closures for day three of Extinction Rebellion

Have your say

As the Extinction Rebellion protest enters its third day - here is the full list of road closures.

The environmental activists have blocked Victoria Bridge, at the Bridgewater Place and Sovereign Street junction.

They began their protest on Monday, July 15. Many have camped overnight.

The disruption is set to last five days.

This is everything we know so far about the Extinction Rebellion protest.

Bus services across Leeds will be affected and bus operators have warned there may be delays.

Some stops will not be served.

First Bus has said that during the protest, bus services will divert away from the junction of Victoria Road, Neville Street and Water Lane (Bridgewater Place).

Here is the full list of bus diversions and closed bus stops:

Stops Z2, Z3 at the Dark Arches, Z4 Bridgewater Place & Z5 Asda House will not be served.

Number 1 northbound (towards Leeds & Holt Park) will divert via Great Wilson Street, Meadow Lane and Swinegate.

It will stop as normal at Clayton Hotel, then Z1 at City Square.

Number 1 southbound (towards Beeston) will divert via Boar Lane, Duncan Street, Call Lane and Meadow Lane.

It will stop as normal at P3 on Park Row, then Vanguard House (near the M621 slip roads).

Elland Road Park & Ride service PR1 will pick up at T9 Boar Lane and then divert in Leeds City Centre to Park & Ride site and will not call at Z5 (Asda House).

Temple Green Park & Ride service PR2 will pick up at T9 Boar Lane and then divert in Leeds City Centre to Park & Ride site and will not call at Z5 (Asda House).

Service X41 will only use stops Y12 (Calverley Street) and P5 (City Square).

All other services 117, 200, 201, 201A, 202, 203 and 481 will divert inbound via Great Wilson Street (calling at Z6), Meadow Lane and Lower Briggate to the Bus Station.

From the Leeds City Bus Station outbound via Call Lane (calling at K15) and Meadow Lane.