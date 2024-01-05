Roads were temporarily closed on Friday night after a car crashed into a post outside a Tesco supermarket.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

West Yorkshire Police were called at 12.38am today (January 5) to a report of a single vehicle collision on Roundhay Road in Leeds.

Officers attended the scene where they found a Renault Clio which had crashed into a post outside the Tesco supermarket.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two men were found in the vehicle and taken to hospital for treatment to their injuries, which are not believed to be life-threatening.