Roundhay Road incident: Two to hospital after car crash outside Tesco supermarket in Leeds

Roads were temporarily closed on Friday night after a car crashed into a post outside a Tesco supermarket.

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 5th Jan 2024, 08:45 GMT
West Yorkshire Police were called at 12.38am today (January 5) to a report of a single vehicle collision on Roundhay Road in Leeds.

Officers attended the scene where they found a Renault Clio which had crashed into a post outside the Tesco supermarket.

Two men were found in the vehicle and taken to hospital for treatment to their injuries, which are not believed to be life-threatening.

Road closures were put in place following the crash but have since been removed. Enquiries into the incident are ongoing.

