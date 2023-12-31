Roundhay Road Oakwood: Police called to road near Gipton Wood in Leeds after man spotted 'eating on the road'
Multiple police vehicles was spotted in Oakwood on New Year's Eve after a man was spotted on the road.
Around five police vehicles were called to Roundhay Road shortly before 1.30pm today (Sunday December 31) after a man on the road caused traffic chaos.
Local witnesses spotted around 10 officers near the junction with Oakwell Mount and Ravenscar Avenue, with telling the Yorkshire Evening Post that it "looked like something serious".
West Yorkshire Police told the YEP the incident involved a "man with mental health issues eating his lunch in the middle of the road causing a bit of commotion with traffic".
The man has since been safely returned to a medical suite.