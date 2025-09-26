Northern has named a train after Rob Burrow, to pay tribute to the Leeds Rhinos legend and motor neurone disease (MND) campaigner.

Artwork which covers two carriages of the Class 195 train and features a photograph of Rob playing international rugby was unveiled during a ceremony at Castleford station earlier today. There is also a timeline inside the carriages marking some of his incredible achievements on and off the pitch.

Northern has been working with Rob’s family and the MND Association to create a design that commemorates his life and raises awareness of the disease, which affects more than 5,000 people in the UK at any one time.

Northern’s managing director Tricia Williams was joined by Rob’s wife Lindsey Burrow and two of their children, Maya and Jackson, for the unveiling. His parents Geoff and Irene Burrow also attended the event.

Lindsey said: “We are deeply honoured that Northern has chosen to name a train after Rob. He was not only an extraordinary rugby league player, but a devoted husband, father and inspiration to so many.

“Rob’s courage, bravery and tireless advocacy for those living with MND has touched hearts across the nation. By dedicating a train in his memory, this carries forward his legacy and reminds everyone of the power of determination, love and community. Thank you to everyone who continues to support and remember him.”

Rob, who died aged 41 in June 2024, spent the last five years of his life working with friend and former team-mate Kevin Sinfield to raise awareness of the condition and millions of pounds of funding for treatment.

He won eight Super League Grand Finals, three World Club Challenges and two Challenge Cups during his 16-year playing career with Leeds Rhinos.

Northern employees, who were inspired by Rob's achievements, Wakefield Council and West Yorkshire Mayor Tracy Brabin requested the train naming earlier this year.

Tricia said: “I’m so glad members of Rob's family were able to join us on his birthday for the unveiling of this train and would like to thank them for working with us to make it happen. He was an inspiration to so many people across the North, for his immense bravery in the face of adversity and an unwavering dedication to helping others living with MND.

“Hopefully everyone who sees this train will take a moment to think about Rob’s legacy and join the fight against MND, by making a donation to improve care and fund research into a cure.”

Earlier this year, Northern agreed a partnership with the MND Association and its staff have pledged to raise thousands of pounds for research to help find a cure for the terminal, neurological disease which leaves people unable to speak, eat or even breathe.

Rolling stock company Eversholt Rail has also joined the fight against MND, agreeing to donate £15,000.

It comes ahead of the highly-anticipated opening of the Rob Burrow Centre for MND, which is expected to open at Seacroft Hospital later this year.

Mayor of West Yorkshire, Tracy Brabin added: “Rob Burrow showed the world what real courage looks like - both on the pitch, and throughout his battle with motor neurone disease.

“I’m proud that his legacy will now travel the North every day, sparking conversations, inspiring action, and reminding us all what a true Yorkshire icon he was.”