Road closures for the Leeds Half Marathon on Sunday May 12

With the Leeds Half Marathon coming up on Sunday, there are plenty of major road closures around the city.

We’ve put together a list of all the closures being made to facilitate the race so you can plan ahead.

Roads will be closed in Leeds on Sunday May 12 for the Leeds Half Marathon

Roads closed from 04:00am

Alexander Street - 04:00 to 13:15

Cookridge Street - 04:00 to 15:00

East Parade (except in emergencies) - 04:00 to 13:45

Parking restrictions will also be in place for the Leeds Half Marathon on May 12

Great George Street - 04:00 to 14:00

The Headrow - 04:00 to 15:00

Park Square East - 04:00 to 13:15

Park Square West - 04:00 to 13:15

Portland Crescent - 04:00 to 15:00

Portland Gate - 04:00 to 15:00

Upper Basinghall Street - 04:00 to 13:45

West Street (including exit slip road) - 04:00 to 13:45

Westgate (Westbound) - 04:00 to 13:45

Roads closed from 08:30 - reopened by 11:00

Belgrave Street - 08:30 to 10:45

Cross Belgrave Street - 08:30 to 10:45

The Headrow - 08:30 to 10:45

Clay Pit Lane (outbound) - 08:30 to 11:00

Meanwood Road - 08:30 to 11:00

New Briggate - 08:30 to 11:00

North Street - 08:30 to 11:00

Roads closed from 08:30 re-opened by 12:00

Bentley Lane - 08:30 to 11:15

Stainbeck Avenue - 08:30 to 11:15

King Lane - 08:30 to 11:30

Stonegate Road - 08:30 to 11:30

Roads closed from 08:30 re-opened by 13:00

A660 Otley Road - 08:30 to 12:15

A6120 Ring Road - 08:30 to 12:15

Butcher Hill - 08:30 to 12:15

Moor Grange Drive - 08:30 to 12:15

Moor Grange View - 08:30 to 12:15

Spen Lane - 08:30 to 12:15

Spen Road - 08:30 to 12:15

Weetwood Drive - 08:30 to 12:15

West Park Drive - 08:30 to 12:15

Hawksworth Road - 08:30 to 12:30

Bridge Road - 08:30 to 12:45

Kirkstall Lane - 08:30 to 12:45

Roads closed from 08:30 re-opened by 13:15

A65 (Abbey Road, Commercial Road, Kirkstall Road) closed from 08:30

Willow Road - 08:30 to 13:15

Point Closures

Albion Street / Merrion Street

Garth Drive / Stonegate Road

Inner Ring Road / Park Lane

Inner Ring Road / West Street

King Lane / Stonegate Road

Kirkstall Leisure Centre Car Park / A65 Kirkstall Road

Low Lane / Hawksworth Road & Butcher Hill

Park Row / City Square

Parkside Road / A6120 Ring Road

Park Street / South of Magistrates Court

Quebec Street / City Square

Spen Lane / Moor Grange Drive

Stonegate Road / King Lane Roundabout

Tongue Lane / A6120 Ring Road

Tongue Lane / David Lloyd Centre

Weetwood Grange Grove / Weetwood Road

Weetwood Lane / A6120 Ring Road

A65 Point Closures

Suspension of Parking

Calverley Street - 11th May 18:00 to 12th May 15:00

Cookridge Street - 11th May 04:00 to 12th May 15:00

Dudley Way - 12th May 04:00 to 15:00

St Anne's Street - 12th May 04:00 to 15:00

Swinegate - 11th May 18:00 to 12th May 15:00

Other Restrictions

One Way Restriction - Bingley Street

One way Restriction - Darnley Road

One Way Restriction - Great George Street

One Way Restriction - St Annes Street

Bus only suspensions - Boar Lane

Bus only suspensions - Infirmary Street

Bus only suspensions - Park Row

Bus only suspensions - Westgate

Prohibited Right turn - A6120 Ring Road onto Weetwood Lane

Mandatory Left Turn - Weetwood Lane / A6120 Ring Road

Access Only Roads

A660 Otley Road from 08:30

Belgrave Street from 08:30

Buslingthorpe Lane from 08:30

Great George Street

King Lane from 08:30

King Street

Low Lane

Moor Grange Rise

Wellington Street

There’s a lot going on, so make sure you plan ahead to avoid the chaos!

