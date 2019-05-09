Road closures for the Leeds Half Marathon on Sunday May 12

With the Leeds Half Marathon coming up on Sunday, there are plenty of major road closures around the city.
We’ve put together a list of all the closures being made to facilitate the race so you can plan ahead.
Roads closed from 04:00am
Alexander Street - 04:00 to 13:15
Cookridge Street - 04:00 to 15:00
East Parade (except in emergencies) - 04:00 to 13:45
Great George Street - 04:00 to 14:00
The Headrow - 04:00 to 15:00
Park Square East - 04:00 to 13:15
Park Square West - 04:00 to 13:15
Portland Crescent - 04:00 to 15:00
Portland Gate - 04:00 to 15:00
Upper Basinghall Street - 04:00 to 13:45
West Street (including exit slip road) - 04:00 to 13:45
Westgate (Westbound) - 04:00 to 13:45
Roads closed from 08:30 - reopened by 11:00
Belgrave Street - 08:30 to 10:45
Cross Belgrave Street - 08:30 to 10:45
The Headrow - 08:30 to 10:45
Clay Pit Lane (outbound) - 08:30 to 11:00
Meanwood Road - 08:30 to 11:00
New Briggate - 08:30 to 11:00
North Street - 08:30 to 11:00
Roads closed from 08:30 re-opened by 12:00
Bentley Lane - 08:30 to 11:15
Stainbeck Avenue - 08:30 to 11:15
King Lane - 08:30 to 11:30
Stonegate Road - 08:30 to 11:30
Roads closed from 08:30 re-opened by 13:00
A660 Otley Road - 08:30 to 12:15
A6120 Ring Road - 08:30 to 12:15
Butcher Hill - 08:30 to 12:15
Moor Grange Drive - 08:30 to 12:15
Moor Grange View - 08:30 to 12:15
Spen Lane - 08:30 to 12:15
Spen Road - 08:30 to 12:15
Weetwood Drive - 08:30 to 12:15
West Park Drive - 08:30 to 12:15
Hawksworth Road - 08:30 to 12:30
Bridge Road - 08:30 to 12:45
Kirkstall Lane - 08:30 to 12:45
Roads closed from 08:30 re-opened by 13:15
A65 (Abbey Road, Commercial Road, Kirkstall Road) closed from 08:30
Willow Road - 08:30 to 13:15
Point Closures
Albion Street / Merrion Street
Garth Drive / Stonegate Road
Inner Ring Road / Park Lane
Inner Ring Road / West Street
King Lane / Stonegate Road
Kirkstall Leisure Centre Car Park / A65 Kirkstall Road
Low Lane / Hawksworth Road & Butcher Hill
Park Row / City Square
Parkside Road / A6120 Ring Road
Park Street / South of Magistrates Court
Quebec Street / City Square
Spen Lane / Moor Grange Drive
Stonegate Road / King Lane Roundabout
Tongue Lane / A6120 Ring Road
Tongue Lane / David Lloyd Centre
Weetwood Grange Grove / Weetwood Road
Weetwood Lane / A6120 Ring Road
A65 Point Closures
Suspension of Parking
Calverley Street - 11th May 18:00 to 12th May 15:00
Cookridge Street - 11th May 04:00 to 12th May 15:00
Dudley Way - 12th May 04:00 to 15:00
St Anne's Street - 12th May 04:00 to 15:00
Swinegate - 11th May 18:00 to 12th May 15:00
Other Restrictions
One Way Restriction - Bingley Street
One way Restriction - Darnley Road
One Way Restriction - Great George Street
One Way Restriction - St Annes Street
Bus only suspensions - Boar Lane
Bus only suspensions - Infirmary Street
Bus only suspensions - Park Row
Bus only suspensions - Westgate
Prohibited Right turn - A6120 Ring Road onto Weetwood Lane
Mandatory Left Turn - Weetwood Lane / A6120 Ring Road
Access Only Roads
A660 Otley Road from 08:30
Belgrave Street from 08:30
Buslingthorpe Lane from 08:30
Great George Street
King Lane from 08:30
King Street
Low Lane
Moor Grange Rise
Wellington Street
There’s a lot going on, so make sure you plan ahead to avoid the chaos!
