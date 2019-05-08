The best places in Leeds for pasta to carb load before the Leeds Half Marathon
The Leeds Half Marathon is coming up this Sunday and you’ll be needing some energy to power through the race.
So we’ve pulled together a list of the best places to load up on carbs the night before to get you through the day.
1. Poco
Starting off with something light, Poco offers authentic Italian street food on Kirkstall Road. It's perfect if youre in a rush or dont want to face crowds as they offer a takeaway option for a cheaper price.
A hidden gem outside of the city centre is Culto, a small restaurant with a big heart. The Mille Folie is a beautiful vegetarian dish that even meat-eaters can appreciate. If you can't make the trip out, they offer delivery too.
If youre looking for premium taste to reward all of the work youve done, San Carlo is an elegant restaurant boasting exquisite dishes that will certainly satisfy your carb-craving on Saturday night. You'll want a starter too!
This traditional, family owned restaurant-come-cocktail-bar is an excellent place to quash any pre-race nerves with a vibrant atmosphere and quality food. A must-try is the mouth-watering Anolini di parma con camembert di bufala.