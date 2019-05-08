PICS: YPN

The best places in Leeds for pasta to carb load before the Leeds Half Marathon

The Leeds Half Marathon is coming up this Sunday and you’ll be needing some energy to power through the race.

So we’ve pulled together a list of the best places to load up on carbs the night before to get you through the day.

Starting off with something light, Poco offers authentic Italian street food on Kirkstall Road. It's perfect if youre in a rush or dont want to face crowds as they offer a takeaway option for a cheaper price.

1. Poco

Starting off with something light, Poco offers authentic Italian street food on Kirkstall Road. It's perfect if youre in a rush or dont want to face crowds as they offer a takeaway option for a cheaper price.
Tony Johnson
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
A hidden gem outside of the city centre is Culto, a small restaurant with a big heart. The Mille Folie is a beautiful vegetarian dish that even meat-eaters can appreciate. If you can't make the trip out, they offer delivery too.

2. Culto

A hidden gem outside of the city centre is Culto, a small restaurant with a big heart. The Mille Folie is a beautiful vegetarian dish that even meat-eaters can appreciate. If you can't make the trip out, they offer delivery too.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
If youre looking for premium taste to reward all of the work youve done, San Carlo is an elegant restaurant boasting exquisite dishes that will certainly satisfy your carb-craving on Saturday night. You'll want a starter too!

3. San Carlo

If youre looking for premium taste to reward all of the work youve done, San Carlo is an elegant restaurant boasting exquisite dishes that will certainly satisfy your carb-craving on Saturday night. You'll want a starter too!
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
This traditional, family owned restaurant-come-cocktail-bar is an excellent place to quash any pre-race nerves with a vibrant atmosphere and quality food. A must-try is the mouth-watering Anolini di parma con camembert di bufala.

4. Bibis

This traditional, family owned restaurant-come-cocktail-bar is an excellent place to quash any pre-race nerves with a vibrant atmosphere and quality food. A must-try is the mouth-watering Anolini di parma con camembert di bufala.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 2