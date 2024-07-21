Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The city is set to turn into a sea of colour today as the annual Pride event returns.

Over 50,000 people are expected to head to the city today (Sunday) to mark Leeds Pride 2024, which is the largest free Pride event in the UK.

The Pride Parade will be kicking off at 12pm opposite Leeds Town Hall before making its way down to Lower Briggate.

As a result there will be diversions for drivers in place.

Leeds Pride is set to return for its biggest celebration yet. | Steve Riding

The route for the parade is as follows: Millennium Square, Cookridge Street, The Headrow, Vicar Lane, Kirkgate, York Street, Duke Street, Kirkgate, High Court, The Calls, Call Lane and Lower Briggate.

Road closures along this route for the parade are from 10.30am to 3.30am, though these are approximate and may be different on the day. Buses will divert and will resume normal routes when roads are re-opened and it is safe to do so.

Furthermore, Lower Briggate, Call Lane and Meadow Lane are closed until midnight, so services using these roads will be diverted for the whole day, not just during the parade.

The following bus services are set to be impacted: 1, 2, 3, 3A, 4, 4F, 5A, 6, 7(First), 7(HBC), , 7A, 7S, 8(First), 12, 13, 13A, 14, 15, 16, 16A, 19, 19A, 27, 28(First), 33, 34, 36, 38, 39, 40, 42, 49, 50, 50A, 51, 52, 55C, 56, 60, 72, 74, 75, 163, 168, 200, 201, 202, 203, 229, 254, 255, 444, 446, 508, A1, X6, X84, X98 and X99.

Some services will be affected throughout the day and some services are affected only during the parade.

For more information visit the West Yorkshire Metro website.