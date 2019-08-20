Police slam selfish lorry driver who shut curtains for a NAP during M62 traffic jam

A sleepy lorry driver decided to pull onto the hard shoulder and close his curtains to take a nap during a traffic jam on the M62.

The driver was stuck in tailbacks on the motorway after a serious crash on the westbound carriage between Leeds and Wakefield on Tuesday morning.

Police trying to help a stranded motorist in a traffic jam were blocked by a lorry driver having a nap on the hard shoulder. Picture: WYP Roads Policing Unit

A motorcyclist was seriously injured after colliding with an Alfa Romeo.

West Yorkshire Police traffic officers posted a tweet in the aftermath of the crash, saying how they were unable to get to stranded motorists further up on the motorway due to the lorry driver's selfish actions.

Pc Dave Cant wrote on his account: "Imagine you need the emergency services on the M62.

"Something's gone wrong and you need help.... We can't get to you as this driver closed his curtains and had nap on the hard shoulder!"

Pc Cant added it was "during the aftermath" of the earlier collision, saying they were "trying to get to stranded motorists who have broken down in he tailback".

A 54-year-old man is being treated in hospital following the crash near to junction 31.

Police are investigating the collision and are appealing to anyone who witnessed it.